“What with the wooliness of Uncle Willie and the wooliness of the countryside, it was rather like living in a padded cell at first.”
It’s Christmas 1944 and Rhoda Redpath learns that her step-father Sir Willoughby Keene-Cotton would not be able to take his usual trip to Italy during the holidays. After briefly considering it, she invites Uncle Willy to stay with her and her husband during the holidays. Shortly after arriving, Uncle Willy upstages Frank Redpath, Rhoda’s husband whom Uncle Willy never approved of, at the Christmas Tree on Boxing Day. Soon after Uncle Willy is found dead outside.
Sir Willoughby Keene-Cotton is a wealthy man and many stand to gain or lose from his demise. His death quickly moves from natural causes to the possibility of murder thanks to the Redpaths’ son John. John fancies himself an amateur sleuth and points out to the police a set of footprints.
Keene-Cotton’s wealth was primarily gained through deaths. The deaths of a brother and several wives. His wealth was why many tolerated him, and why he died. There are more than a few suspects: Frank, who was both upstaged and disliked by his step-father-in-law, the children of his wives, old lovers, a nephew and a couple of people he had never met. Almost every person in the book had a reason for possibly committing the murder, but the book is a classic whodunit full of twists and turns that keep readers guessing then guessing again who did it, and it isn’t until the last few pages of the book that readers figure out the mystery.
First published in 1944, “Murder After Christmas” is this year’s Christmas release in the British Library Crime Classics series. The book was republished by the British Library, and the United States editions are published, usually with a year’s delay, by Poisoned Pen Press. The novel is one of the few written by actor Algernon Victor Mills who wrote under the pen name Rupert Latimer.
Novelist and expert on the era of the Golden Age of Detective Fiction Martin Edwards is curator of the series and gave this novel new life.“Murder After Christmas” is a high-quality work from the era that had been lost to time until its republication. The novel is very much worthy of inclusion in the BLCC series. The greatest disappointment is that Latimer doesn’t have a larger body of work to rediscover.
Latimer’s novel is a bit different than many of the classic Christmas and Boxing Day mysteries of the Golden Age but gives readers, both avid fans of the genre and new readers, a nice way to spend a few hours lost figuring out whodunit.