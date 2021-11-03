Lacy Stoltz is in her twelfth year as an investigator at the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct where the pay is low and the morale even lower. While in the midst of contemplating a career change, Stoltz gets a call from a woman who calls herself Margie who requests a private meeting but not at Stoltz’s office at the BJC. Instead, they meet at a nearby coffee shop, and the accusation levied against a sitting judge that Margie makes at the meeting is by far the most serious Stoltz has ever received.
Stoltz first appeared in John Grisham’s “The Whistler.” He brings her back in "The Judge's List", his 38th adult novel where she takes up Margie’s accusation: a sitting judge is a serial killer, and his victims are not random. He targets those he has grievances against. Of course, the judge may be innocent.Margie may simply be one who ended up on the losing side of one of the judge’s decisions and looking for retribution. A few things are certain about the murderer, she’s careful, methodical and patient.
Released by Doubleday on Oct. 19, the novel is Grisham at his best. He sets up the story with as much detail as the killer takes to plan her murders. Then, the last half of the book keeps readers on edge as they follow the hunt, or puzzle-piecing, to bring the killer to justice, and readers see the killer second guessing herself about whether or not she has committed the perfect crimes.
The novel is no. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list for a reason. It provides the thrills readers expect from Grisham with a few chills. The notion That a person can be the target of a violent crime years later for a simple slight is terrifying and one every reader can imagine. Fortunately, most slighted individuals don’t become pathological serial killers. However, in The Judge’s List, Grisham takes readers not only to Florida but into the mind of a killer who inflicts his own type of justice.