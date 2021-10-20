A simple step in the wrong direction, an extra foot of space in a rope line or parade route can lead to devastating consequences. In our nation’s history, these small missteps have changed the trajectory of the United States and the organization tasked with protecting the President of the United States, his family and others deemed to deserve special protection.
In Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, published by Random House in May, author Carol Leonning gives readers the history of the Service and the dynamics and challenges that have led the organization to where they are today. From the antipathy of a new nation that often compared the idea of a presidential protection unit to a royal guard to the challenges of protecting a penthouse in the middle of Manhattan from attack, the challenges faced by the group have always been daunting and evolving. Funding issues and additional responsibilities have directly led to agent shortages and an inability to update equipment, but as the author points out in the book, that only scratches the surface. There are many issues within the organization itself that have been allowed to fester instead of dealt with.
Leonning is well-versed on the topic having covered the Service for the Washington Post since 2012. In the prologue, the three-time Pulitzer Prize winner lays out how the book will progress and the questions she used to explain to readers how the group tasked with protecting the President fails to be fully prepared. She also points out that many rank and file members of the Service continue to do their job despite the almost continual upheaval around them.
The book offers a brief history of the Secret Service from its founding 156 years ago to combat counterfeiting until the start of the John F. Kennedy administration. At this point, the book becomes more focused on the Presidential detail and examines the tragedies, near-tragedies, funding problems, political challenges, actions and decisions within the organization itself and overworked agents that has produced successes and failures from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy up to current times.
Leonning keeps the book moving and maintains the reader’s interest while sharing critical facts and information needed to explain how and why certain events unfolded as they did without bogging down the book causing the reader to lose interest. As is pointed out, not all events have turned out badly, but when the failures happen, they are magnified because of who they protect.
The Service had only 300 agents and a $5 million dollar budget to protect jet-setting Kennedy. Today, the Secret Service has around 7,000 agents with a budget of $22 billion, but hasn’t kept up with their growing responsibilities fiscally, manpower wise and technologically. Leonning takes readers through the decades of issues faced by the Secret Service both internally and externally while offering at the end what she considers a key question the Secret Service needs to find the answer to to help it get back on track. The book offers a somber look at the federal organization tasked with not only protecting the President of the United States of America but our democracy as well.