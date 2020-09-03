The Cedars on Main Street in Fulton received a special donation a few weeks ago from the family of Robert McKinney. On Saturday, movers from the Soper Piano Company in Tupelo delivered a rare square grand piano to the historical home.
“A piano has kind of developed from the combination of clavichords and harpsichords and the hammered dulcimer,” Janice McKinney said. The combination of the three allowed musicians to make both loud and soft sounds.
The square grand was popular for about 150 years in the United States and Europe. For example, the compositions of Chopin and Robert Schumann would have been composed with instruments that sound more like a square grand than the modern piano. The strings on a square grand run side to side and not front to back like a baby grand. This creates a different sound for the listener.
The square grand went out of fashion with the advent of the upright piano. The size and weight of the latter made it a better option compared to the heavy and boxy square grand.
McKinney said of finding a new home for the piano, “I'm just delighted to have found a place to keep that one where it can be taken care of because they're a rarity.”
The particular piano donated came to the McKinneys through family. It was originally in the home of Janice’s sister-in-law, Mary Nell McKinney, a piano player, who was given the instrument by her husband Phil. The piano was passed on to their niece, Tracy Cummings Housch. When she downsized, the McKinneys gave it a new home. After the death of Robert, Janice decided to downsize and, with her children, decided to donate the piano to a museum or historic home.
“It just needs a permanent place where it can always be treasured and taken care of and it won't fall into disrepair and be disposed of so we decided together that that was the best,” McKinney said of their decision.
McKinney hopes that with a tune-up, folks visiting the Cedars for an event can enjoy music flowing from the instrument.