Spring Break 2021 began on March 8 for the Itawamba County School District (ICSD), and every ICSD parent held their collective breath in fear of a repeat of Spring Break 2020, often referred to as the Spring Break that never ended.
A whole year has passed since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). So many things have changed, and it’s yet to be determined how many of those changes will form our “new normal” and how many will be forgotten.
A very telling timeline allows a look back at how the virus became a pandemic and how that pandemic upended life as it was once known.
MARCH 2020
On March 11, 2020, Mississippi’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was detected in Forrest County. Closer to home, Itawamba County reported its first cases in mid-March.
Concurrently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced new critical measures on March 13, 2020, restricting visitors and nonessential personnel in nursing home facilities. They included: restricting all visitors, with exceptions for compassionate care, such as end-of-life situations; restricting all volunteers and nonessential health care personnel and other personnel (i.e. barbers); canceling all group activities and communal dining; and implementing active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms.
On Monday, March 16, 2020, Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order encouraging schools to prepare to implement long-distance classrooms, if possible. Later that day, State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright called for state testing requirements to be canceled for the 2019-2020 school year.
The following day, Itawamba County School Board voted in an emergency meeting to keep schools closed until at least March 27. Classes were originally scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23. The closure included all extra-curricular activities, including sports matches and practices.
Although classrooms and sports facilities were void of activity, Itawamba County School District was able to provide meals for students throughout the lockdown.
As schools shutdown, towns and cities across North Mississippi opted to make decisions deemed to be in the best interest of their citizens.
Fulton Board of Alderman unanimously approved a “shelter in place” order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and remained until April 5. The order required that all “nonessential businesses,” primarily retail shops and restaurants, provide either curbside or drive-through service or delivery or close their doors to the general public entirely.
The order also mandated that residents “shelter in place,” or remain in their homes except to drive to and from essential businesses, curbside delivery businesses, or work and prohibited anyone from loitering.
Mantachie and Itawamba County leaders followed suit.
From curbside pickup to online sales, small businesses throughout Itawamba County rose to the challenge, coming up with new and creative ways to keep their businesses viable in response to the new ordinances.
Emily Spradlin of Owl Bee in Mantachie told the Times back in March, “We try to think outside the box. It was something completely new that we wanted to offer to our customers,” Spradlin said. “We were set to start in late March, but things changed really quickly.”
In addition to providing his employees with a raise to compensate for lost wages due to closures, World Famous Piezons Pizza owner Stan Miller told his employees if they didn’t feel comfortable delivering food, “that’s OK.” Miller’s delivery drivers who continued to work wore gloves and honored any special requests their customers make that help them feel comfortable having food delivered.
Itawamba County Development Council Executive Director Vaunita Martin started a Facebook page for the sole purpose of promoting Itawamba’s many small businesses.
Martin told the Times last March, “I think the coolest thing that has come out of this is the camaraderie,” she said. “All the businesses have joined together to support each other. That’s what you want to see happen. That’s been motivating to me.”
On March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law by President Donald Trump to battle the economic fallout due to the ongoing pandemic. The spending cash payments to individuals who submit a tax return and increased unemployment benefits. Additionally, the CARES Act included $500 billion in loans for corporations and 339.8 billion for state and local governments.
APRIL 2020
In April, Itawamba County’s unemployment rate peaked at 21.4% as businesses shut their doors amid state-mandated closures. A total of 2,270 local people were out of work during the month compared to 500 in March.
Itawamba’s first coronavirus-related death was confirmed by County Coroner Shelia Summerford on April 11.
As a relief to both employers and employees, the Paycheck Protection Program was created to provide small businesses with access to forgivable loans.
MAY 2020
In May when baseball and softball players should have been preparing to be in full swing, Fulton Board of Alderman and Mantachie Board of Alderman announced that there would be no summer leagues.
Fulton Park and Rec Director B.J. Johnson explained that it just wasn’t safe to host games amid an ongoing outbreak.
“There’s not really a safe way to [hold ballgames],” he said. “All it takes to make a lot of people sick,” he added, “is for one person to show up with the virus and spread it to others.”
Although permission to play was not granted, funding for businesses was.
Mississippi Legislature appropriated $300 million for small business grants. State lawmakers set aside $60 million in funds to go directly to businesses that were forced to shut down from orders of the state government to slow the spread of the virus. Of the remaining funds, $40 million was set aside specifically for minority-owned businesses.
Typically held in late May, graduation ceremonies across the county were delayed.
JUNE 2020
Itawamba County’s 100th case was confirmed during the first week of June.
Fulton parks and City Hall reopened to the public with new safety measures in place and events such as the Fulton and Mantachie Farmer’s Markets began to welcome shoppers. Local businesses celebrated their reopening with a “Lunch on the Square” event hosted by the Itawamba County Development Council.
The Itawamba County School District approved guidelines for area graduation ceremonies to finally take place. Graduates were limited to six guests each and family members were required to sit in the same section. Masks were not required as the events were held outside but were encouraged.
The Mississippi Development Authority began administering grants to small business owners in need of financial assistance.
JULY 2020
Itawamba County hit 200 confirmed cases in July.
The Itawamba County School District approved a COVID-19 response plan to keep students safe during the 2020-2021 school year. The guidelines addressed protocol when a teacher, student, or staff member experiences symptoms of the novel coronavirus or comes in close contact with someone who has tested positive as well as plans for distance learning on Fridays in order to provide time for deep cleaning of classrooms, bathrooms, bases, and other needed areas.
“The virtual day on Friday will probably just be for the first month or so. We hope to go back traditional every Friday, as soon as possible,” Wiygul said. “We plan to use the first Fridays to work out any kinks that we might have with virtual or distance learning should we have to go back full-time with this method of education.”
The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) executive board approved a change of schedule for fall sports including football, volleyball, swimming, and cross-country including a two-week delay for the start of the football season.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1521 into law on July 8 which allowed registered voters to cast an absentee ballot if they were under a physician-imposed quarantine or if they were taking care of someone under quarantine because of COVID-19.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he was limiting outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 20 people and limit indoor gatherings to a maximum number of 10 people.
AUGUST 2020
Within two weeks of hitting the 200 confirmed case mark, Itawamba surpassed the 300 mark and reached case number 400 just two weeks later.
ICSD students, faculty, and staff returned to their familiar campuses to begin navigating a totally unfamiliar way of doing things. Masks were required in classrooms. Meals typically eaten in the cafeteria would now be brought to classrooms and hand sanitizing stations were stationed in classrooms, hallways, and on buses.
SEPTEMBER 2020
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Itawamba County surpassed the 800 mark.
ICSD received a $90,000 virtual learning grant from the Toyota USA Foundation.
Statewide mask mandate was lifted.
OCTOBER 2020
Itawamba County topped 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Tate Reeves imposed a mask mandate for Itawamba County as well as Lee and Chickasaw Counties. This mandate required face-covering inside public buildings where social distancing was not possible.
Fulton Telephone Company (FTC) began installing broadband hotspots at Itawamba County Schools and local volunteer fire departments to give students in the most rural areas of the county access to high-speed internet.
ICDC Jr. Leadership students took part in the first-ever Zoom sessions since the beginning of the program.
NOVEMBER 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech announced they would be seeking emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the release of their new vaccine.
DECEMBER 2020
Itawamba County reached 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
IAHS finished the fall semester at home with all students moving to virtual learning in response to a shortage of teachers due to quarantines.
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at North Mississippi Medical Center on December 15, delivered by soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard as hospitals across the state reported ICU units filled to capacity. 1,935 total doses were available to the most susceptible among us.
An additional $900 billion was added to the Consolidated Appropriations Act was approved after CARES ACT programs expired.
JANUARY 2021
ICSD chose to extend the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) which allowed faculty and staff to continue to have access to extra sick days through March 2021.
Staff and residents at The Meadows were among the first Itawamba residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
FEBRUARY 2021
On Feb. 15, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced that a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 had been detected in Mississippi.
The B.1.1.7 UK strain made its way into Mississippi just as case numbers were beginning to decline thanks to more widespread vaccine access. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both expected to be effective against the more aggressive strain.
MARCH 2021
A new $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan was passed once again providing direct payments to tax-paying Americans, extending unemployment benefits, and providing financial resources to state and local governments.
On Thursday, March 11, Itawamba County Tax Collector Debbie Ann Johnson was released from NMMC after spending 82 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Johnson was welcomed home by friends and family during a trip around the courthouse square and a drive-by parade at her home.
Johnson is one of 2,924 total cases reported in the county.
As of March 16, all Mississippians were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Back to class
On March 15, 2021, Itawamba County students and teachers grabbed their masks and hand sanitizer and headed back to school. With more vaccinations becoming available, case numbers are declining, hope is increasing, but according to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health, caution is still the go-to word.
“Just like in a baseball game, if you’re up a run or two in the sixth or seventh inning, you don’t just lay down and let the other team just go at it on offense,” Dobbs said. “It’s time to continue with some of the safety measures we have in place. Continue to mask in public. Continue to avoid indoor social gatherings. And get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”