After barreling their way through the 2A north the last few weeks and securing the North Half Championship two weeks ago with a win over East Union, the Mantachie Lady Mustangs faced Lake High School, the 2A South champion, in a best of three series for the Mississippi State Championship. The teams opened play Wednesday afternoon at Nusz Park on the campus of Mississippi State University. Game one began with the Lady Hornets grabbing a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Mantachie would answer in the home half of the inning. Senior Lynsey Barber, the team’s reliable lead-off hitter, singled to left field on a 1-2 pitch. Barber advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a two-base error before two straight grounders ended the inning. Lake regained their two-run lead in the top of the second inning. An error on a grounder put a runner at third base with no outs, and a fly ball scored the run. Freshman Hailee Spinger made a nice leaping catch in left field for the second out, and freshman Ramsey Montgomery notched her third strikeout of the game to end the inning. The Lady Hornets added three runs in the third inning and led 6-1 when Mantachie took their turn at the plate in the fourth. Eighth-grader Lillianna Cates walked to get a runner on with no outs. Seventh-grader Allie Ensey and eighth-grader Cooper Guin hit back-to-back singles to drive in Cates and pull the Lady Mustangs back within four, down 6-2. In the bottom of the sixth, Mantachie had two on with two outs after Guin was hit by a pitch and eighth-grader Blayne Sturgeon reached on a Lake error. It was the perfect opportunity for the Lady Mustangs to strike. They had two in scoring position with Barber, their hottest hitter, coming to the plate. Lake’s coach saw the potential for a momentum shifting hit and decided to walk Barber. The bases were loaded but a groundout ended the frame. Lake scored five runs in the top of the seventh, but Mantachie didn’t go quietly. Montgomery and Cates both singled to open the inning. Montgomery scored on a passed ball, and Cates scored on a two-out double by Guin. A fly out ended the game with Lake up 12-4. The win gave the Lady Hornets a 1-0 lead in the series. Barber, Guin and Ensey each hit a double in the game and Guin had two RBIs. Inside the circle, Montgomery struck out eight while walking two and giving up 12 hits over 6.1 innings. Only three of Lake’s runs were earned. Junior Hanna Gillean struck out one in relief. Thursday, the teams met for a rematch with the Lady Mustangs needing a win to keep their title hopes alive. Mantachie drew first blood in the top of the third inning. With one out, Barber tripled and Gillean doubled to center field to score Barber. The Lady Hornets responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. The game was more of a give and take than the first, and in the fourth inning, the Lady Mustangs answered Lake. Ensey doubled to open the inning and scored on an infield hit from Guin. The inning continued as Sturgeon walked and a double from Barber pushed Guin across home plate. Lake added another run in the fifth inning, and Mantachie’s offense wasn’t able to put together another rally. Lake won the game 6-3 and the series 2-0. Barber had a triple and double to finish the series 6-for-7 with a walk. Gillean and Ensey each notched a double, and Gillean, Ensey and Barber recorded an RBI apiece in the game. Montgomery struck out three and walked two in seven innings. One of the six Lake runs in the game was earned. “A trip to state was a huge goal we set for ourselves this season, and we made it,” said senior Madison Jones and she elaborated on the experience. “Although we didn’t get the outcome he had hoped for, I still am so very proud of my team this and have no regrets. Ending my career at state was an experience I will never forget. The excitement while playing and the laughs in the hotel rooms could never be matched.” The team finished the season with a record of 23-8-2. They won division 1-2A, the North Half Championship and was the state runner-up. “What a season,” Mantachie head coach Kristi Montgomery said of the Lady Mustangs’ year. “Division Champs, North State Champions and 2A State Runner-up. [I] couldn’t ask any more of this young squad. This experience will be very valuable in the years to come.” Jones spoke with pride about the program and the team, “Win or lose, I will always bust with pride when I think about being apart of the Lady Mustangs” While the season didn’t end as the Lady Mustangs and their many fans would have liked, there was a bit of a bright spot for the team. Of Mantachie’s 15 hits, eight were from players in seventh, eighth and ninth grade, and the team used a freshman pitcher. Montgomery mentioned her team’s youth and the impact the younger players have had this season. “To take a team starting a seventh-grader, three eighth-graders, two freshmen and four upperclassmen to a State Championship shows a lot of promise for the future of Lady Mustang Softball.” The future is bright for Mantachie, and they are already preparing for next season.
The end of the road
Abby Loden
Reporter
Abby is a sports reporter for the Itawamba County Times.
