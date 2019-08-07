With school starting back, the fall sports season is just around the corner. Several local teams have season-openers, scrimmages and introductory programs on tap in the coming weeks.
On Saturday, August 10, the Mantachie Lady Mustang volleyball team opens their season with a pair of games at the Pontotoc Classic at Pontotoc High School.
The Lady Mustangs begin their season with a 9 a.m. showdown with 4A Ripley High School. Following that match, Mantachie will play Walnut High School at 10 a.m.
On Thursday, August 15, the Mustang faithful can get their first glimpse of their fall teams at Meet the Mustangs. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the athletes will be introduced to the community.
Both Mantachie and Itawamba Agricultural High School will play scrimmage football games on Friday, August 16. Mantachie will travel to Bruce High School for the preseason game, and IAHS will be in action at Hatley. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
The Itawamba Community College soccer teams will host Meet the Indians on Saturday, August 17, at the ICC Soccer Complex.
The event begins with a meal at noon, followed by player introductions at 1 p.m. The women’s team kicks off game action with a scrimmage against ICC alumni at 1:15 p.m. and the men will play an intra-squad scrimmage following the women’s game.
Ticket includes a lunch voucher, ICC soccer t-shirt, hat/visor, car magnet, program and schedule poster. To order tickets contact either men’s coach Mike Sullivan at 662-862-8124 or women’s coach David Strother at 662-862-8125. All proceeds from the event benefits the soccer program.