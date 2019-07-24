“We do really good fried chicken,” Fulton’s Andrea Senter said, glancing across the counter of her cozy horseshoe kitchen to her husband, Chris, and giving him the kind of smile that suggests telepathic communication.
He returned it. “She does,” he said.
Presumably, they were both right. When they’re in the kitchen together … which is almost always when either of them is in the kitchen … they work in tandem, bouncing ideas off of one another. They’ll taste each other’s food, offer suggestions and tweaks. She may pop one of his dishes in the oven while he’s slicing ingredients for hers. They compliment each other.
“We are like Yin and Yang,” she said.
“We bounce off of one another with ideas and skill-sets,” he added. “I need direction sometimes.”
She shook her head and touched his arm.
“Not direction,” she said. “Input.”
Most of the food that comes out of their kitchen is made together, each dish representing a bit of him and a pinch of her. Very few meals from their kitchen belong to one or the other. It’s always both.
“The joint efforts are what turn out the best,” Chris Senter said, flashing a big, bright grin. “What we do separately doesn’t turn out nearly as good as what we make together.”
It wasn’t always that way. Wine and cheese have to age. So, too, do relationships. Their easy back-and-forth, both inside and outside the kitchen, took work.
When they first married, Chris Senter was largely useless in the kitchen, the kind of cook who somehow manages to burn water.
“I couldn’t cook,” he said. “I was microwaving eggs and stuff. I couldn’t cook anything.”
His wife, on the other hand, was a bit of whiz in the kitchen. She’d been cooking since she was a kid and had inherited culinary skills from a long line of homegrown chefs.
“I’ve been cooking since I was 10,” she said.
Andrea Senter spent her childhood in her great grandmother’s kitchen, learning recipes that would be handed down through her family. Her mother, too, loved to cook. Senter said her mother’s house was always the hub to which her family would return and reconnect.
Now, her kitchen serves that function. It acts not only as the place where the Senters’ family reunites from time to time, but the couple themselves after the work week.
“That’s when we reconnect,” she said of their time together in the kitchen. They’ll prepare a week’s worth of dishes together over the weekend, use that time to catch up. The kitchen is to the Senters relationship as gluten is to dough. It gives it strength.
The couple has a book of recipes that would likely read like a dead language to anybody else. Each handwritten recipe offers the reader more of a rough outline of a dish than a step-by-step guide on how to prepare it. The broad strokes are there; the Senters trust in their ability to add detail once they’re at work.
“If you try to make [a recipe] by this book, it probably wouldn’t turn out,” he said.
Andrea Senter nodded in agreement. She said they don’t like to be hemmed in by how a certain dish should be prepared. The Senters are going to make it their way. She said they don’t like getting stuck making the kinds of dishes they’re supposed to make in the way they’re supposed to make them.
It’s this adventurous spirit that helps them thrive in the kitchen and what makes them a good team. When the Senters travel, they try to sample foods they can’t get back home. When they return to their own kitchen, they’ll often try to recreate the meals they’ve eaten while abroad.
“Or, at least put our own spin on them,” Andrea Senter said.
Part of the joy they find in cooking is in experimentation, adapting foods to their own tastes. Chris said he’s almost never satisfied with a recipe. There are always revisions to be made, new things to try and fresh ways to try them.
“I don’t think we’re ever content,” she said of the food they make.
Chris Senter shook his head.
“Can it get better? The answer is usually, ‘Yes,’” he said. “I’m always trying to find something new.”
More often than not, that leads to culinary success, or at least the beginnings of it. Like he said, a dish that comes out of the Senters’ kitchen is almost never in its final form.
The couple said they’re never too concerned about gastronomical gaffs. What’s worse than accidentally overcooking a dish in the name of experimentation? Not cooking the dish at all.
“I would rather have a lifetime of ‘oh wells’ than ‘what ifs,’” she said. “You have to follow your passion.”
Chris and Andrea Senter’s passions lead them to the kitchen. But not because of the food.