In 1996, Leslie Farris began her journey in early childhood education as a preschool teacher.
Six years later in 2002, her passion for quality daycare and instruction gave her the incentive to open a daycare business in her home.
It was then that Farris began to realize her dream of teaching preschool and preparing the children for school. She incorporated Biblical-based curriculum as a service and ministry to her students and their families.
This hard work and firm commitment led to the establishment of Godz Kidz Dayschool in 2010. This business, located in Peppertown, has proudly served the families of Itawamba County for the last 10 years.
In 2020, when Little Sprouts daycare became available to new owners, she knew it was time to take the next step in order to extend their services and ministry to Fulton. Driven by a love for working with children of all ages and all developmental stages, Farris and her husband, Jason, made the decision to purchase the business. The new operation will be known as The Growing Patch Learning Center.
Farris assured, “We continually strive to improve the daycare experience for both teachers and children through ongoing training. I have learned so much myself and hope to bring this level of experience and enthusiasm to our newest daycare venture, The Growing Patch Learning Center.
While the name of the business may have changed, there will still be many familiar faces at the daycare.
“The decision to retain the current staff was easy because staff members were already doing a great job. Keeping them helps us maintain the continuity of current operations while making plans for the future.” Leslie added. “We plan to offer all our parents the same high level of service that they have come to expect in the last 4 years.”
Farris says she hopes their experience and commitment to service will keep them at the top of the list when it comes to daycare facilities.
“We believe our 10 years of experience will be a tremendous asset in making The Growing Patch and Godz Kidz two of the best daycare facilities in the state of Mississippi,” Farris said. “We know, with the parents help and support, we can accomplish these objectives and have confidence in the future. We invite the community to join with us as we work to provide exceptional care for the children in our community.”