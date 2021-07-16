The Itawamba County Times was honored with three awards through the Mississippi Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest on Saturday, July 10.
The Times won first-place in its division in the Front Page and the Headlines categories.
The judges comments in the Headlines category were, "The three submissions were engaging and playful. One in particular-- "Adapt. Survive. Thrive."-- was short and to the point, but hit at the emotional toll business owners faced during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Managing Editor Teresa Blake won a third-place Feature Story award for a September 2020 story written about Itawamba resident Elfreida Martin’s childhood in World War II Germany.
"It's nice to receive awards like this in recognition of our hard work," said Blake. "Every week our goal is to bring Itawamba County residents the best newspaper we can within our means. It takes us all to do it."
These awards were given in honor of work done in 2020.