For the third consecutive season, both Mantachie basketball teams appeared in the postseason, and while the boys suffered an unfortunate early exit, the girls made history, advancing to the third round quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
The playoff action started on Monday night with the underdog Lady Mustangs narrowly holding on to defeat Pelahatchie, 66-64, thanks to 21 points by junior post Jaiden Trulove, 17 for senior wing Madison Jones, 15 for senior center Ella Pitts, and 13 for the young shooting guard Darby Pitts.
The gentleman, down a starter, senior Dylan Bennett with an injury, made the long haul to Pisgah, in little-known Sandhill, Mississippi, for their first round playoff game against a Dragons team that finished first in its division.
The Mustangs struggled early to find any consistency on offense, trailing by 13 after both the first and second quarters. They cut the deficit in half, down to two possessions more than once after halftime, but just could not get close enough to strike, ultimately falling 64-50, marking the fourth consecutive first round bounce for the Mustangs.
In Bennett’s absence, fellow senior Alex Duthu led the scoring with 18 points, to cap off a career in which he amassed more than 1,000. Also in double-figures was the 6’4 freshman Ben Mitchell totaling 10 points in his second career start.
Duthu was grateful for one last visit to the postseason, but chose to look at his departure and this year’s early playoff bounce as a stepping stone for future Mustangs.
“Despite the ups and downs, I feel like this team played together very well, and the younger guys will have a lot to look forward to in the years ahead,” Duthu said. “I’m so glad I got to be a part of the ride for five years. Being a Mustang will always be one of my favorite memories when I look back.”
Action continued on a rare Wednesday evening matchup, two hours west in Marks, where the Lady Mustangs waged war with the Lady Dragons of M.S. Palmer.
Trulove again set an early pace by netting 11 of her 13 points in the first half, helping her team cling to a slim 26-25 lead. The offense spread out in the third quarter but the lead only widened by a single point to 39-37, but in the fourth quarter the Lady ‘Stangs caught fire.
Darby Pitts, Jones, and freshman reserve Ramsey Montgomery combined for 20 of the 23 fourth quarter points, and the team as a whole clamped down on defense, holding Palmer to only 12 in the period, winning 62-49, and advancing to the program’s first-ever third round appearance under the current playoff format.
Held relatively quiet in the first half, it was Jones who finished as the leading scorer this time around with 17 points, while Trulove and Darby Pitts added 13 apiece, and rounded out by Ella Pitts who had a stealthy but very meaningful 11.
On Friday the clock struck midnight and the Lady Mustangs’ inspirational ride cruised to a stop, when they matched up with the defending 2A State Champion, Calhoun City, who boasted a 23-1 record.
Mantachie once again showed remarkable grit, going toe-to-toe with the overpowering foe, at one point even leading 13-11, but eventually the enchanted carriage morphed to its original pumpkin-like form as the momentum finally slipped from Cinderella’s fingertips, falling 70-44, in the third round.
Darby Pitts 15 and Jones 13 were the sole Lady ‘Stangs able to eclipse double-figures against the overpowering adversary, but the team’s effort was nevertheless noteworthy.
“I’m really sad that it’s over, but I’m so glad I had the opportunity to help set a standard for the future of this team,” said Jones. “Being a Mustang and playing high school sports are once in a lifetime opportunities.”
Fellow senior Ella Pitts echoed these sentiments. “It’s really hard to believe I’ve played my last game as a Mustang,” Pitts began. “I can’t describe how proud I am of my team and I for everything we’ve overcame and accomplished. This year will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Indeed it was a historic run for the Lady Mustangs, who will look to build on this positive momentum moving forward, returning three starters and a host of role players.
Meanwhile, the boys team will lose four seniors in the persons of Dakota Langley, Ross Simpson, Bennett, and Duthu; the first playing meaningful minutes off the bench while the latter trio has started multiple years for the Mustangs.
Bennett, who missed the final two games of the season after suffering a concussion in the division tournament, was very thoughtful about his time in the blue and gold.
“The past four years will always been some of the best of my whole life,” said Bennett. “I was blessed enough to be a part of four playoff teams, including hosting a postseason game for the first time in program history. There’s never been a greater feeling than lacing up my shoes and running out to a full home crowd cheering us on. I’m going to miss this team.”
Simpson summed up what this year meant for all of the seniors across both teams, who accounted for seven trips to the playoffs out of a possible eight opportunities, over their high school tenures.
“Basketball has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” he began. “I just wanted to go out every single night, take it all in, and give it my absolute all for my teammates, because I knew this was the last ride.”