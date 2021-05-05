She may be small in stature, but that hasn’t kept Mary Francis Clifton from living life in a big way... nearly 102 years of it.
“I was born May 10, 1919,” she said sitting in the living room of her quaint Fulton home.
She’s surrounded by colorful walls and all her favorite things...photos, silk flowers, and lots of stuffed animals she has collected.
“Young people today wouldn’t live through what we had too, they couldn’t take it,” she said matter-of-factually. “I did, I had to.”
The family matriarch of six generations was dressed to the nines as she told her story. Her red lipstick matched her sequined red hat and dress. She added a beaded gold necklace to accent her ensemble.
“It was those tough times that have made her who she is today,” her daughter, Hattie Miller added to the conversation. Miller is the only surviving child of Clifton’s. Both her sons, James Pope and Sam Pope, Jr. are deceased.
The only thing that outshines Clifton’s vibrant home and put-together look, is her smile when talks about her faith...and she doesn’t mind talking about it.
“Above anything, pray. Pray for peace, love, happiness, and joy!” she boldly stated.
Her faith is so commonplace, that at any point, in any conversation, she may shout, “Thank you, Jesus!,” as if he’s sitting on the arm of the sofa next to her.
“I’ve been praying to the good Lord since I was 7 or 8 years old to let me get old enough to take care of myself, and he did!” she said raising her voice up an octave.
As a child growing up in Alabama, Clifton was the youngest of the Jones 11 sisters and one brother.
Her nickname was Dooley, but she’s quick to say she didn’t like it one bit. Her family was sharecroppers. The children worked in the fields along with other chores necessary for the family to get by. Gathering eggs to sell, milking the cows, killing hogs, were all part of her everyday life.
“Me and my sisters worked like men,” she said without a flinch. “When we got out of school in the afternoon, we went straight to the fields. It was dark on the walk to school and it was dark on the way home from the fields.”
With only one brother, often the Jones girls would step in for the big jobs around the home. It was nothing, she said, for her and her sister to “drop a tree.”
“She would grab one end of the straight cut saw and I’d grab the other and we’d go at it. We could bring a tree down,” she said, once again, very matter-of-factly.
Added to the list of daily and weekly chores, Clifton will chat at length about making the lye soap her family used to bathe with and wash clothes. She still has the Number 3 washtub she used decades ago.
“We made soap from the ashes in the fireplace. We had to put them in a hopper and then add hog fat we’d get from a hog killin’,” she said. “Then we’d add the Devil’s Lye and stir and stir. After it sets for a while you cut it into squares and that’s what you wash your clothes with and take a bath with.”
Clifton said she hasn’t seen clothes since that is as crisp and clean as she could get them.
Her favorite was the flour sack dresses sewn by Miss Mattie, a woman she fondly remembers from her childhood.
“She could sew anything. She would make us a big sash that matched our dresses,” she smiled as she talked about it. “We was looking good.”
In her twenties, Clifton met and married Sam Pope. The couple came to Fulton in 1950 to raise their family. Clifton said she doesn’t recall what her first job was, but she says she’s done it all.
“I’ve worked in homes, cafes, hotels,” she said. “I’ve raised my kids and I’ve raised other folk’s kids.”
Of all chores, jobs, and responsibilities she’s had in her long life, she picks one modern convenience above the rest that has made her life easier...the stove.
“This past November she cooked an entire Thanksgiving meal for 26 members of our family,” her daughter said. “Sometimes we have to stop her from cooking. She doesn’t want anyone to be hungry.”
“I’ve been hungry before and I don’t like for people to be hungry,” Clifton added.
Through the decades, it’s not just Clifton’s food that brings her family to the table, she’s taken care of their physical ailments as well. Miller said Castor oil and a concoction she made from a plant is how her mother kept the family healthy.
“She called it Mullein tea and she made it from cedar and a plant that she went out into the woods and picked,” she said. “No matter what ailed us, whatever was in that tea, did the trick.”
Clifton’s granddaughter Tina Green says her grandmother is still the person she comes to when she needs prayers or advice.
“She taught me how to pray. Her whole focus is on the Lord,” she said. “I’ve been through tough times and she would pray and tell me to read a particular scripture and I would find the help I needed.”
Both Miller and Green agreed that the respect the family has for her is unparalleled. More than 300 people came out to her 100th birthday celebration in 2019.
“She’s not about the gifts,” Green added. “She’s about the love and we all love her.”
It’s a love that doesn’t stop with just family and friends, but one that often reaches out to strangers. Of Clifton’s meager income, she donates $100 a month to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
“You don’t lose by helping people,” she said very matter-of-factly.“You gain.”
Clifton continues to live alone next door to her daughter. She enjoys working in the yard, raking leaves, and picking up sticks. She has the dress picked out for her burial. Her funeral arrangements have been made and paid in advance.
Although the years afforded her are more than most, no doubt her legacy will outlive them. She parts one last piece of advice for anyone who’ll listen.
“Put your trust in the Lord, he will take care of you,” she said. “Thank you, Jesus.”