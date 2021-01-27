The Meadows Nursing Home in Fulton held its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic last week. Administrator Stacy Seay told The Times 189 individual Pfizer vaccines were given among the staff and residents.
“Approximately 70 percent of our staff has received their vaccines and 81 of our residents,” Seay said via phone interview.
The Meadows currently has no positive COVID-19 cases in their facility. That’s something Seay say they are thankful for and hopes that over time they can return to normal activity.
“Right now we have a designated area set up for family members to visit with the residents," Seay said. "Hopefully as the government sees positive results from the vaccine, we can start slowly opening back up.”
The facility’s third vaccination clinic will be held Feb. 9.
Seay expressed appreciation to the Mississippi Department of Health, the Mississippi Healthcare Association, and Walgreen’s for helping expedite the process.
“We can’t say enough for all they’ve done to help us,” Seay said.