Bethanie Werchan and Reanna Edwards are the newest names on the list of young entrepreneurs in Itawamba County.
The duo are the new owner/operators of The Monkey House Coffee Shop just off Main Street in Fulton.
The location on Gaither Street in Fulton began its life as the Caffeinated Indian then became The Funky Monkey Coffee House the first time it changed hands.
For the newest incarnation, Werchan and Edwards wanted to change the name, but still keep the place familiar to existing customers. They kept the familiar smiling monkey face on the front window, dubbed the space The Monkey House Coffee Shop and were up and running.
The duo also kept the same chill vibe inside with low lighting and warm colors, perfect for studying or getting a little work done. They offer a wide variety of hot and iced espresso drinks and drip coffee to keep you going.
Edwards, a senior at Tremont Attendance Center, says she has worked in the coffee shop since it was the Caffeinated Indian. When the latest adaptation fell through, the building owner gave the pair the opportunity to run the coffee house as their own, which the girls excitedly took him up on.
Edwards and Werchan split the hours evenly as they are the only two employees as of now.
Werchan cut her teeth in the coffee world at Mugs Coffee Shop in Texas where she was born and raised.
Werchan has taken up the job of baking and keeps the shop stocked fresh muffins, cupcakes, danishes, croissants, and apple tarts.
They proudly serve Texas roasted Avoca Coffee, and that’s not the only Texas specialty the girls will be carrying.
Regular customers know, the coffee house popularly served the famous Black Forrest Cake from Swiss Pastry Shop in Fort Worth. Unlike traditional Black Forest Cake, the Swiss version is a dacquoise with layers of light, airy baked meringue and fluffy whipped cream topped with shaved chocolate.
Edwards assured that even though they’re still getting on their feet and getting their name out, they are already planning for the future.
Eventually they hope to have more space to accommodate customers as well as a larger menu to tempt your taste buds.
“I’d love to eventually open up the seating area into the space in the back,” said Edwards.
While Edwards focuses on the physical space and atmosphere, Werchan’s vision involves the menu.
“I want to expand the breakfast menu and be able to feature more snack options,” Werchan told the Times.
Edwards and Werchan have also put a lot of work into building their only presence and are planning some exciting new promotions starting next week. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram, as well as their new website www.monkeyhousecoffeeshop.com.