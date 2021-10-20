Making preparations for the Mantachie Mustangs visit to Washington, DC and Philadelphia, PA in 2022 are (from L to R): Carolyn Hood, Sherry Thompson, Sara Beth Thompson, Amy Cates, Lakyn Cates, Tina Simjpson, and Lindsey Putnam.
More than twenty students from Mantachie High School will be visiting Philadelphia and Washington, DC during the summer of 2022. While there are many educational benefits to attending, there are also costs associated with the prospect and area parents are coming forward to give their children every chance possible to take part in what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity.
According to Vonnie Swader, an English instructor at the high school, “Students who travel explain that those experiences have a major impact upon their world view. This exposure leads to increased confidence in themselves and an increase in positive classroom experiences.” In describing the trip, Swader added, “This year, students will go back to where it all began with this incredible trip to two of the United States’ historic capitals. They will start out in Philadelphia, where they will see where the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, and continue on to Washington, DC to tour the U.S. Capitol building, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, DC Monuments, and more.”
The cost for the trip is dependent upon the child’s family’s ability to contribute with minimal fundraising opportunities provided through the school. So, a group of active parents got together and decided to come up with the funds. Throughout the remainder of the year, the group will be hosting holiday t-shirt sales based on the Mantachie & Mooreville “Battle for 371;” holiday food sales including turkey smoking, dressing, side dishes, and desserts; gift wrapping services, a spaghetti supper coming in January, and a raffle for a Valentine’s day that includes a $150 gift certificate to The Grillehouse, a dozen roses from Bishops Flower Shop, and a piece of McCarty’s Pottery.
According to one of the event coordinators, Carol Farris, “We are finding ways to take stress away from families during the holiday season while raising money to help our children further their education. I’d say that is a win-win for all involved. This is the way things used to be – a group of parents out and active for our children, helping them find a way to make things happen. The kids will be doing just as much of the work on these projects as we are.”