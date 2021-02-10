City of Fulton election update
Fulton’s city board will have all new faces in Wards 1 through 4 come June. Hayward Wilson, Joey Steele, and Mike Nanney are not seeking re-election.
In Fulton, three candidates have qualified to run for Mayor, incumbent Republican Barry Childers, Republican Emily Quinn, and Democrat John Maxcy.
Incumbent Alderman At-Large Republican Liz Beasley is seeking re-election. Current Ward 4 Alderman Brad Chatham is also seeking the position. Matt Stanford have qualified to run, along with Democrat Earleen Young.
Democrats Daisy Stone and Khiry Pope, and Republican Doug Strickland have all joined the race for Ward 1 Alderman.
Five candidates have qualified to run for the position of Ward 2 Alderman, Richard Comer, Drew Gough, Buddy Wayne Haynes, Martin Richardson and Sharon Russell, all Republicans.
Republicans Matt Moore, Russ Ramey, and Cory Shots have qualified to run for Ward 4 Alderman, while Republicans Jim Holland, Corey Moore, and Steven Steele have qualified to run for Alderman of Ward 4.
Town of Tremont and Mantachie
The Town of Tremont has five candidates seeking a spot on the Board of Alderman, Incumbents Cindy Rhoades, Clara Northington, and Greg Davis and, Leann Granger and Anthony Luprete. Incumbent Robert Don Whitehead has qualified to run for the position of Mayor.
Republicans seeking office in Mantachie are incumbent E.T. Turner qualifying for Alderman At-large. Incumbent Amanda Bridges has qualified to run for Ward 1. Ward 2 has two contenders, incumbent Richie Hester and Brent Moore. For Ward 4, incumbent Wilton Cooper has qualified. Qualifying as a Democrat for Ward 3 is incumbent Wayne Guin.
Current Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennel has qualified to run again and is currently running unopposed.
The primary elections will be held on April 6 and the primary run-off is scheduled for April 27 should it be necessary. The General Election is scheduled for June 8.