The Itawamba County Times has a new staff writer and sales manager.
Caitlin Parker of Smithville joined The Times in October as the paper’s new staff writer. She replaces Teresa Blake, who moved into the position of managing editor. Parker graduated from Mississippi University for Women in May 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree in English.
Parker currently covers the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors meetings along with the Itawamba County School Board meeting. She also writes feature stories including Itawamba Works and Itawamba Eats.
She is the mother of two daughters, three dogs, and two cats. She and her husband, Seth, are newbie homesteaders. When she’s not writing personally or professionally, she can be found in her kitchen or in her garden.
“I’m enjoying meeting and getting to know the people of Itawamba County,” Parker said. “I look forward to being able to share both local news and feature stories.”
Glenda Adams of Nettleton joined The Times as Sales Manager in early November. She replaces longtime employee, Shelley Ozbirn, who accepted a position as a marketing consultant with The Franklin County Times in October.
Adams has worked in mortgage financing for 27 years, twelve of which she partnered in ownership. She has also worked in credit card processing for 13 years.
She has one daughter and four grandsons. Her favorite pastimes are working with children at her church and tending the cattle that landed her the title “Crazy Cow Lady,” among her friends.
“This is a wonderful area to cover,” Adams said. “I’ve already met several business owners and individuals and I’m looking forward to meeting the others and doing business with them.”