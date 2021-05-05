Lindsey Christian of Mantachie was the winner drawn from the entries for The Itawamba County Times Mother’s Day Contest. Christian was nominated by her seven-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.
Among the ten reasons Elizabeth listed for “Why I love Mom,” were; she cooks food for us; she makes sure we have nice vacations; she makes sure me and Will study; and most important, she loves us.
Christian, her daughter and 14-year-old son, Will, reside in Mantachie. She is a graphic designer for Solay Sleep and does freelance design as a side business.
When it comes to being a Mom, she says her children make all the difference.
“I’ve got good kids and they make it easy to be a Momma,” she said.