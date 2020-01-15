A small model church, handmade of wood by Fulton’s Alan Naylor, is displayed inside Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton. Naylor crafted the church as a tribute to his late second wife, Martha, who was a longtime member and organist at Trinity. Naylor, now in his 80s, has built several similar model churches over the years. He’s donated all of them to local congregations.

