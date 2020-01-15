A small model church, handmade of wood by Fulton’s Alan Naylor, is displayed inside Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton. Naylor crafted the church as a tribute to his late second wife, Martha, who was a longtime member and organist at Trinity. Naylor, now in his 80s, has built several similar model churches over the years. He’s donated all of them to local congregations.
The tiny church
Adam Armour
