“I have seen a lot of (dedication) signs go up that are worthy of being there, but I can tell you, there are none as deserving as Bo,” Jamie McDonald, MDOT District Construction Engineer, told the crowd at Ozark Baptist Church last Saturday.
Approximately 200 people gathered in the church’s sanctuary for the dedication of the “Jeff Boren Memorial Highway.” Among them were friends, family, co-workers, and members of the Legislature who worked to pass House Bill 1279. Officially signed on July 7, 2020, the bill designates a segment of Mississippi Highway 371 in northwestern Itawamba County in Boren’s memory. Beginning one-half mile north of its intersection with Ozark Baptist Church Road, where Boren served as a deacon, the section extends south to a point one-half mile south of its intersection with the road.
Boren was a Construction Engineering Technician with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) when he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler on September 11, 2019, while working on the Highway 25 roadside exit. He had worked for MDOT for 27 years at the time of his death.
Boren is survived by his wife, Candace, and daughter, Alisha, who were on hand along with other family members for the official unveiling of the sign.
During his speech, McDonald recalled Boren’s first day on the job on January 16, 1992. He said co-workers nicknamed him “Bodine,” but it eventually became just “Bo.” Known for his infectious smile and laughter, McDonald reminisced about Boren’s personality and his work ethic. Around MDOT, he said, Boren is remembered for being detail-oriented and a “can-do” kind of guy.
“We didn’t have the luxury of mentors for projects, so Bo was thrown into the fire when it came to learning the job,” McDonald said. “He made mistakes, we all did, but the unique thing about him was he learned from them and he grew. He never ran from responsibility.”
From the professional side, McDonald said if Boren was assigned a task, it was taken care of.
“May we all be regimented in that manner – that we take care of what we are given,” he told listeners.
Mark Holley, MDOT District Engineer, shared stories of Boren being a friend, a prankster, and how important it is to have something that brings about memories of him.
“We dedicate this sign as a trigger for our memories,” Holley said. “When we are asked what this sign means, we can tell the story of Jeff Boren, the man who had a heart to serve.”
Holley also thanked the officials who helped make the memorial possible and those who established the Jeff Boren Memorial Scholarship Fund in his memory. The scholarship is awarded to two Mantachie High School seniors each year. The scholarship’s first recipient was Alisha Boren, the daughter of Jeff Boren. McKinley Montgomery, Alexandria Hildago, and Madison Jones are also recipients. The fund was established through the CREATE Foundation.
“This is an example of why things like this are so important,” Holley said.
At the end of the dedication family members and officials stepped to the stage to unveil the sign. Four simple words, “Jeff Boren Memorial Highway” will serve as a reminder to passersby’s of the husband, father, and employee’s dedication to all.
But perhaps McDonald’s words to the crowd are the best summation of Boren’s personal life and career.
“We can replace positions and we can fill vacancies, but we can never replace the person. There was only one Bo.”