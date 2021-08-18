“Our main goal in downtown Fulton is to work with other businesses to provide customers everything they could possibly need to shop local while saving time and money,” said Angie Palmer of Main Street Vintage and Antiques.
Palmer’s business opened two years ago as a small extension of Porch Swing Pickings. Soon after, Palmer said both business owners realized in order to do justice to both stores, they would separate the two so each could concentrate on making both stores the best they could be.
“We strive now to make sure each business compliments the other and provides a variety of products and services,” Palmer said. “Even with the Covid looming over us last year we added so many new vendors who are experts in their fields.”
In December 2020, Palmer and her husband Adam, completed a total remodel of the business. With a snack bar, book nook and quilt nook, Palmer says it’s the downtown/small town atmosphere that customers compliment the most.
“Our greatest compliment from customers, that we hear repeatedly, is that we have a ‘Mayberry RFD’ atmosphere,” she said. “We credit our 30 plus unique vendors and helpful, friendly staff is the true success of our store.”
In decades past, Fulton was known by travelers as the small-town place to “stop and shop.” Nestled between Birmingham and Tupelo on the once highly traveled U.S. Highway 78, Fulton was at the heart of Itawamba County and its county seat. The downtown area touted several restaurants, ladies’ shops, and supply stores. In the mid-80s when the highly anticipated Tenn-Tom Waterway and Interstate 22 opened, the door to new industry swung open simultaneously prompting many new businesses to build near the new highway. It was then the dynamics of the small town began to shift.
Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) Executive Director Vaunita Martin says the desire among local downtown business owners is to once again make Fulton a desired destination. Martin also serves a dual role as Itawamba Main Street Director.
“The Fulton Main Street Committee has been working with community leaders, businesses, and the City of Fulton to plan for the success of downtown for two years,” Martin said. “During these two years, we have seen significant growth in downtown and throughout Fulton. Working together as a unit has provided a stabilizing force amongst our businesses and leaders.”
Owners of Gaither Mercantile, Corey and Brittany Moore are sold on making downtown a destination. They moved their business to a new downtown location in Feb. 2020, only to be faced with a pandemic shutdown one week into the endeavor.
“We made it through all that,” Moore said of the uncertain time.
Like Main Street, Gaither Mercantile houses several vendors, each with their own unique type of goods.
“We have a line of men’s apparel and accessories, children’s clothing, soaps, lotions and even fresh vegetables,” Moore said. “I guess you could say I borrowed a page from JimmIE Wilson’s playbook.”
Later in the game, the Moores realized they didn’t want to fill the entire space with goods and the concept of including an eatery was born. Enter new players, Derek Sheffield and Carrie Ruth to join the team.
Ruth has been in the catering and restaurant business for over 20 years, but for Sheffield opening “The Merc” was fulfilling a dream.
“The support for our business has been phenomenal,” Ruth said. “Fulton has been very kind to us.”
Ruth said they are still taking baby steps in figuring out what works and doesn’t work.
“I say we’re still wearing diapers,” she laughed.
Sheffield and Ruth are longtime friends and began kicking around the eatery idea awhile back.
“It has been awesome, it really has,” Sheffield said. “You know business is good when you get up tired.”
The quest to make downtown a destination is something that Jimmy Wilson and Bill Gary, owners of Porch Swing Pickings have been sold on since day one. The first of the three vendor-based businesses to open in historic downtown Fulton will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Wed., Aug. 18.
“We are so proud of Gaither Mercantile and Main Street and we want more,” Wilson said of the fellow businesses.
When their business suffered storm damage earlier this year, Wilson said it was other business owners that stopped what they were doing to help during the ordeal.
“One reason I love Fulton is the comradery among business owners. You can feel it. You know it,” Wilson said confidently.
Porch Swing is currently at 100% capacity with 30 vendors and a waiting list Wilson told The Times. It is exactly what he and his business partner had envisioned and hoped for. The pair visit markets throughout the year to find the next big thing for customers.
“We are blessed,” Wilson said. “We invite everyone to come out Wed. Aug. 18 to join us in celebrating.”
In the meantime, the goal to make downtown Fulton a destination remains at the top of Martin’s list.
“We’re in discussions with other potential business owners in downtown,” Martin said. “There are great things to come for Fulton.”