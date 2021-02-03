The Tammy Wynette Legacy Park’s (TWLP) seven-member board made the center’s new restaurant venture official last week during a ceremonial signing. Both the board and the new owners, W D Whitman, and Sons, LLC are counting on the third time being a charm.
Board members Larry Cantrell, Agnes Wilson, Freddie Lynch, Tony Wilson, Summer Nichols, and Holly Ford were on hand for the event.
President Larry Cantrell made the formal announcement of the new restaurant owners to a group gathered at the ICDC on Jan. 29. Simply named “The Restaurant and Event Center at TWLP,” the new management will serve their first meals at the TWLP Songwriters Night this Thursday.
“We hope to be up and running soon,” Ricky Whitman told the group. “We are glad to be moving forward with TWLP.”
Whitman and his son, Neal, oversee their company’s restaurant business venture. Both will be hands-on in getting the restaurant off the ground and say they have signed up a top notch team to ensure it stays that way.
“We are excited to be partnering with Seth Copeland who has the majority of experience in running and owning a restaurant,” Whitman said. “Seth is the V.P. of the project and the restaurant manager. We are fortunate to have him.”
Copeland’s resume of restaurant successes includes The Neon Pig and Kermit’s Outlaw Kitchen in Tupelo. Whitman also introduced Chef Michael Kinkennon who brings years of skill in food preparation to the table.
Plans to have entertainment and events at the facility are also in the works, both Whitman and Cantrell said, but for now restaurant plans include lunch Tuesday through Sunday and opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Sundays will be a served buffet until COVID-19 regulations allow open buffet lines.
“We have some exciting things coming down the road,” Cantrell said. “Right now we invite folks to come out and enjoy the restaurant and we’ll soon be announcing some of those special events soon.”
Work on the TWLP, named after the legendary country music singer and Tremont native, began back in 2012. The project received $2.5 million in state bonds in 2014, allowing construction of the site, located in a repurposed factory building on Highway 178, to be in earnest. Two previous attempts at making a successful run at a restaurant have failed. Cantrell said the board had to get down to the nuts and bolts of what would work for both the town and restaurant owners.
“We have a great board and we believe now we have the right combination for this to work,” he said.
Cantrell said having more than one excellent choice for the restaurant made it tough on the board, but they ultimately picked Whitman’s proposal.
When it comes to timing, Cantrell says this is the right time for the new venture. In early March 2020, TWLP elected new officers and had a new sense of purpose. Then came COVID-19.
“If this had been in the works then, it might not have made it,” he said. “Now is the right time and we are looking forward to them bringing their experience and expertise. It will be a success.”