- The Carolina Monday Night Jam is held every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center. Admission is $5. Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish for the potluck meal.
Upcoming
- The Fulton Lions Club will hold its Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, May 1, from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Lions Club located at 509 Spring Street in Fulton. Pancake plates are $5 each or 5 plates for $20.
- IAHS Project Graduation will be hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday, May 1, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any IAHS senior, at Square Gifts in Fulton, or by paying via Venmo.
- Itawamba First Foundation is hosting a "Talk Derby to Me" Event on Saturday, May 1, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and include games, door prize tickets, race, hors d' oeuvres, and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at the ICDC office.
- The Itawamba Historical Society is reconvening its monthly meetings beginning May 18, at 6 p.m. with an outdoor meeting. For more information, call 662-282-7664.