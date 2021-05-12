Ongoing
- The Carolina Monday Night Jam is held every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center. Admission is $5. Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish for the potluck meal.
Upcoming
- The Itawamba Historical Society is reconvening its monthly meetings beginning May 18, at 6 p.m. with an outdoor meeting. The Society is furnishing sandwiches, chips, and drinks. Members will bring desserts. For more information, call 662-282-7664.
- The Evergreen-Carolina Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their Spring Fish Fry on Saturday, May 15, from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at the Evergreen Community Center on Hwy 371. Fish plates can be purchased for $10 each, or donations are welcomed. All proceeds go to support the Fire Department.
- Crossroads Ranch is hosting a Car and Truck Show on Saturday, June 12 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. located at the runway outside of the Skills Depot. This is a donation only event with all proceeds going directly to the Ranch. Pre-registration is going on now through Friday, June 4. The cost for entry is $15 for the first car/truck and $10 for each additional vehicle registered in the same name. The fee for late registration (after June 4) is $20 per vehicle and can be paid at the entrance. Vendor applications are also being accepted. For more information, please contact Terry Cox at (662) 436-1927 or Crossroads Ranch at (662) 585-3334.
- The Second Annual Brian D. Turner Memorial Fund Golf Tournament will be held at the Fulton Country Club on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 12 p.m. This is a two-person scramble event with a limit of thirty teams. The cost of entry is $100 per person which gets you 18 holes of golf, a commemorative t-shirt, and a meal. Sponsors are still being accepted for the event. Proceeds from this event will benefit Crossroads Ranch. For more information, please contact Crossroads Ranch at (662) 585-3334. To become a tournament sponsor, please contact Susan at 662-891-7178.