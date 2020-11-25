• Mantachie Christmas will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. A shopping event will be from 3 until 6 p.m. with the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m.
• Mantachie residents who would like their home included on the town’s Tour of Lights can contact Vaunita Martin at 662-862-4571 or 662-610-1505.
Cancellations
• The Itawamba Historical Society has cancelled its November monthly meeting. The group hopes to reconvene in January 2021. The Historical Society’s library, located on Museum Drive in Mantachie, will be open by appointment only. For more information, call 662-282-7664.
• Christmas parades have been cancelled for the City of Fulton, the Town of Tremont, and Pleasant Grove Community.