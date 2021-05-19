Ongoing
- The Carolina Monday Night Jam is held every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center. Admission is $5. Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish for the potluck meal.
Upcoming
- Graduation ceremonies for all Itawamba County Schools will be held on Saturday, May 22 at the Davis Event Center on the ICC Campus in Fulton. Mantachie High School will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tremont Attendance Center at 1:00 p.m., and Itawamba Agricultural High School at 4 p.m. Masks are required.
- Samaritan’s Market would like to invite the community out to help in celebrating their one year anniversary on Wednesday, May 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Drop by for your chance to win door prizes and goody bags which will be given out throughout the day, plus much more. The event is located at 713 S Adams St. in Fulton. Refreshments will be served.
- Crossroads Ranch is hosting a Car and Truck Show on Saturday, June 12 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. located at the runway outside of the Skills Depot. This is a donation only event with all proceeds going directly to the Ranch. Pre-registration is going on now through Friday, June 4. The cost for entry is $15 for the first car/truck and $10 for each additional vehicle registered in the same name. The fee for late registration (after June 4) is $20 per vehicle and can be paid at the entrance. Vendor applications are also being accepted. For more information, please contact Terry Cox at (662) 436-1927 or Crossroads Ranch at (662) 585-3334.
- The Second Annual Brian D. Turner Memorial Fund Golf Tournament will be held at the Fulton Country Club on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 12 p.m. This is a two-person scramble event with a limit of thirty teams. The cost of entry is $100 per person which gets you 18 holes of golf, a commemorative t-shirt, and a meal. Sponsors are still being accepted for the event. Proceeds from this event will benefit Crossroads Ranch. For more information, please contact Crossroads Ranch at (662) 585-3334. To become a tournament sponsor, please contact Susan at 662-891-7178.