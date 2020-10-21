Cancellations
- The City of Fulton will not be hosting its Scare on the Square Halloween Event this year.
- The Itawamba Historical Society has cancelled its October and November monthly meetings. The group hopes to reconvene in January 2021. The Historical Society’s library, located on Museum Drive in Mantachie, will be open by appointment only. For more information, call 662-282-7664.
This weekend
- The Fulton Pilot Club is selling pecans. Prices range from $13 to $15. The deadline to order is Friday, October 23. Contact any member to place an order.
- Dorsey Friendship Fire Department Drive-Thru Fish Fry, Saturday, October 24, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Friendship Fire Station Pavilion. The cost is $10 per plate. This is a drive-thru only event.
- Carolina Church will host its Open House Celebration, Saturday, October 24, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The church is located at 3955 Carolina Road. Their dedication worship service will be held Sunday, October 25, at 11 a.m.
Upcoming
- The Carolina Monday Night Jam has resumed its weekly programs. The Jam is held every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Carolina RCDC building. The potluck meal and line dancing that are staples of the program have been suspended for the time being. The building is thoroughly cleaned following each program to help ensure the health and safety of participants. Admission is $5. Concessions are available.
- Tremont Attendance Center is hosting a Chicken and Dressing Supper on Tuesday, October 27, 3:30-7 p.m. Plates can be picked up at the door of the cafeteria. The cost is
- Mantachie Monster Mash will be held Thursday, October 29, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Curbside Trick-or-Treating at businesses; children’s costume contest; business storefront decorating contest.
- Fulton Jingle and Mingle is set for Sunday, November 1, 1 p.m.; Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Sunday, November 8, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Vendors wanted please call Fulton City Hall at 662-862-4929 to reserve a space. There is no charge.
- Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, located at 785 Airport Road, is having its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, November 2 at 11 a.m. The public is invited.
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51 will host a Christmas Bazaar, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 507 Legion Drive, Fulton. There will be crafts, baked goods and concessions available.
- Project Feeding Fulton will be held on Thanksgiving Day with meals available for pickup at the National Guard Armory. The deadline for reserving plates is November 9. Please call The Samaritan’s Market at 662-862-4001 to be added to the meal list.
- 6th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Walk/ Run will be Saturday, November 14, 2020. Registration from 7 a.m.- 7:45 a.m. at the Houston Community Center. Race/ Walk at 8:00 a.m., Kid's Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Entry is $20 with t-shirt and $10 without t-shirt. For more information please call 662-255-1567, 662-231-3462, or 662-401-1619.