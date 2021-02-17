- Fulton Family Resource Center and Midsouth Food Bank will be giving away food boxes on Feb. 23 at Fulton City Park starting at 12 p.m. Recipients are asked to enter the park on Stewart Street. To volunteer in assisting with the food giveaway, please contact the Fulton Family Resource Center, 662.346.5454 or 662-256-0827.
- The Carolina Monday Night Jam is held every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center. Admission is $5. Concessions are available.
- The Itawamba County Development Council Junior Leadership program is collecting hygiene products for those in need. Items include toothpaste, deodorant, toothbrushes, shampoo, dental floss, disposable razors, shaving cream, combs, and brushes. Please drop the items off at 107 W Wiygul St. in Fulton no later than March 13.
- Mantachie Attendance Center is hosting its Most Beautiful Pageant on March 20. Categories include; Tiny Miss, Petite Miss, Little Miss, Young Miss, Jr. Miss, Teen Miss, and Miss MHS. For more information and the link for entry forms, visit www.mantachiehighschool.com.
Cancellations
The Itawamba Historical Society has cancelled its meetings. The group hopes to reconvene soon. The Historical Society’s library, located on Museum Drive in Mantachie, will be open by appointment only. For more information, call 662-282-7664.