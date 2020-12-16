• Battle of the Banks- Fulton Blood Drive will be held on Thursday Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at First American National Bank, 401 Interchange Drive in Fulton. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Contact Mary Stanton at 322-1557 or go to vitalant.org.
• Mount Pleasant Baptist Church invites to come and drive The Road to Bethlehem- A Drive Thru Nativity. Saturday Dec. 19 and Sunday Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1822 Mt. Pleasant Road in Fulton. Admission is free.
• Dick’s Christmas Village is on display everyday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 164 Lake Itawamba Road. Santa is there for visits on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free, but donations can be made to the Itawamba First Foundation.
• The town of Mantachie is hosting their first annual Tour of Lights. Mantachie residents who would like their home included on the town’s Tour of Lights can contact Vaunita Martin at 662-862-4571 or 662-610-1505.
Cancellations
• The Itawamba Historical Society has cancelled its meetings. The group hopes to reconvene in January 2021. The Historical Society’s library, located on Museum Drive in Mantachie, will be open by appointment only. For more information, call 662-282-7664.
• Christmas parades have been cancelled for the City of Fulton, the Town of Tremont, and Pleasant Grove Community.
Upcoming
The Carolina Monday Night Jam has resumed its weekly programs. The Jam is held every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Carolina RCDC building. The potluck meal and line dancing that are staples of the program have been suspended for the time being. The building is thoroughly cleaned following each program to help ensure the health and safety of participants. Admission is $5. Concessions are available.