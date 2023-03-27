• The 2023 Fulton Redlands Festival is coming up this week this weekend, March 31 and April 1. Downtown Fulton’s biggest annual festival features a 5K, live music and entertainment for all ages. The activities kick off Friday, March 31 with live performances starting at 5 p.m. The fun starts Saturday, April 1 with the 5K run and continues through 10 p.m.
• The annual community-wide Easter Egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at Mantachie Park. Thousands of eggs will be hidden throughout the park. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny is slated for 10:30 a.m. until noon. The presentation of Miss Cottontail Pageant winners is at 11 a.m. with the egg hunting to follow at 11:15. Officials are asking volunteers interested in donating eggs to provide “filled” plastic Easter eggs with candy, stickers, toys or other appropriate items. Businesses are welcome to include coupons or promotional itemns in some eggs. Egg donations should be taken to Town Hall by March 30. Volunteers wishing to help hide eggs should arrive at Mantachie park at 9 a.m.
• April 1 is the deadline for applications for Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation. The student recruiting team members serve as goodwill ambassadors for ICC. Members are involved in activities directly related to recruiting and public relations, including but not limited to, ICC tours, visiting area high schools, community outreach, college days/nights and special meetings and events. For more information and an application, email delegate@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8428.
Upcoming
• Registration is continuing at Itawamba Community College for eLearning second four-week classes. Classes begin on Apr. 10, and the registration deadline is Apr. 11. ICC offers academic, career education, health sciences, workforce and online classes. For more information, call (662) 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.
• Student Outbreak, a student led youth revival is scheduled for April 14 at the Playgarden Park Gazebo a 7 p.m. The park is at 210 W. Cedar St., Fulton. For questions, please call or text: 662-585-3274.
• The Rock your Wheels 5k, 1-mile fun run/ wheelchair push, and 200-meter wheelchair dash is being held on May 6, 2023, to support our wheelchair bound children! All proceeds go to make the penny Park wheelchair accessible and provide a swing for wheelchairs.
• The 29th annual Senior Citizens’ Day is May 16. The Itawamba Community College Fitness Center Gym will host entertainment, health screenings, bingo, lunch and prizes all starting at 10 a.m. The free event is sponsored by Itawamba Community College, Itawamba Rural health Coalition, Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging and MSU-Itawamba Extension Service. Call 862-3201 for more information.
• Internationally Award Winning Elvis Tribute Show coming to The Salty Net in downtown Fulton May 26 at 6 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged. The Salty Net is located at 107 North Cummings Street, Fulton.
Ongoing:
• New works by artist Victoria Cummings-Bobo of Evergreen are currently on display in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus. The exhibition titled “Eshe (Eh-Sheh) = Life: An Abstract Metal Frame of Mind” features a collection of acrylic and mixed media pieces to commemorate Black History Month and will be on display until Mar. 9. The gallery is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Admission is free and open to the public.
• Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library’s Extended Friends of the Library Book Sale will continue through Friday, January 20. They will have an extra room of DVDs, CDs, children's books, military books, law books, and more for sale. The library is located at 210 Cedar Street in Fulton.
• For the Children Clothes Closet will be open on Thursdays. For the Children Clothes Closet Provides free clothing to Itawamba County residents in need, sizes newborn to adult. They also accept donated items.
• The Carolina Monday Night Jam is held every Monday night. Potluck meal begins at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center located at 3375 Carolina Road in Southwest Itawamba County. Admission is $5. Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish for the potluck meal.
• The Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library host a Writers Group meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
• Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, 10130 Highway 178, Tremont, is open for tours daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Individuals interested in volunteering as host and hostesses can contact San McLeod at 662-397-3971 or Jan Dyer at 662-231-0682.
• The Red Bay Museum located at 108 4th Ave SE, Red Bay is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children.
• As the new year kicks off, the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center is encouraging readers to consider volunteering as a hostess working three and a half hours a week. The Center sees visitors from all over the world.
