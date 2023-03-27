 • The 2023 Fulton Redlands Festival is coming up this week this weekend, March 31 and April 1. Downtown Fulton’s biggest annual festival features a 5K, live music and entertainment for all ages. The activities kick off Friday, March 31 with live performances starting at 5 p.m. The fun starts Saturday, April 1 with the 5K run and continues through 10 p.m.

