- The Carolina Monday Night Jam is closed for the holidays. It will resume on Monday Jan. 11.
- The Itawamba Historical Society has cancelled its meetings. The group hopes to reconvene soon. The Historical Society’s library, located on Museum Drive in Mantachie, will be open by appointment only. For more information, call 662-282-7664.
The Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) is hosting a book drive for as a part of the Little Free Libraries service project for their Junior Leadership program. Books can be dropped off at the ICDC office beginning Dec. 28.