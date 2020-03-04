With two outs in the top of the first, the Tremont Lady Eagles scored 3 runs on a walk, two hits and error. But the Lady Rebels responded with 7 runs in the home half of the inning to put themselves in the driver's seat early in the game, and Tremont couldn’t regain momentum.
The final score was 18-6 in Thrasher’s favor.
Madison Weaver was two-for-two with three RBIs.
Porsha Dempster, Katie Frederick and Maddy Walton had the team's other hits.
Dempster had an RBI and two steals. Walton had a steal.
Mallory Holley took the loss.