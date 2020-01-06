Local law enforcement agents have arrested and charged three people in connection with trafficking drugs through Itawamba County. Two of those arrested were also charged with endangering children.
According to information released by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, Cedrico Delon Medlock, 33, Dommonique Shanta Medlock, 30, and Phillip Matthew Addington, 30, of Dorsey were arrested on Jan. 4 on a variety of drug-related charges. The trio was arrested at 135 East Evan Mills Road in Dorsey.
Cedrico and Dommonique Medlock were each charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and four counts of child abuse/endangerment. Addington was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.
Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb issued bonds of $80,000 each for both Cedrico and Dommonique Medlock during their initial court appearances. He set Addington’s bond at $25,000.
The arrests were made as part of a unified effort by the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton Police Department, Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department and the Amory Police Department.