A search warrant executed on April 15 for an Itawamba County residence led to the arrest of three individuals on felony drug charges.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Deputies, in coordination with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, made three arrests at 141 Brickhouse Road in Itawamba County. During a search of the premises, unspecified amounts of both methamphetamine and marijuana, U.S. currency and a vehicle associated with the sales and distribution of narcotics in both Itawamba and Lee Counties were seized by law enforcement officials.
Joseph Michael Worthey (47), Christy Dawn Little (45), and Daniel Thomas Davis (47) were charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
All three individuals had their Initial Appearance before Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb. Judge Holcomb set each person’s bond at $20,000.
According to a press release from the Itawamba Sheriff’s Department, this is an on-going investigation additional arrests are anticipated in the future.