A search warrant executed on March 23, at 51 Lakewood Drive in Fulton has led to the arrest of three individuals on drug charges.
Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and officers with the Fulton Police Department arrested Mandi Lynn Fultz, 41, and Jeremy Duane Dulaney, 42, both of Fulton, along with Chasity Renae Smith, 40 of Golden.
All three were arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell. Justice Court Judge John Bishop set a bond for each at $10,000.