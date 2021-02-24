Personally, I love soup. I could probably eat it every single day and be perfectly content doing so. My family, however – specifically the teens–don’t quite share my passion.
It’s not that they don’t like soup, they just don’t necessarily want it every day, or even once a week. They’re twice a month soup-eaters at best. Can you relate?
On a week like the one we just endured, where everything is frozen for days and all I want is to drop some veggies and a starch into some broth, I have to pause and think of the children. After all, one day they will be grown and gone, and I will have the freedom to eat as I please; today just isn’t that day.
So, what do you cook when you want something to warm your entire self- mind, body, and soul- but soup is off the table?
Well, I have a few go-to recipes that please even the most discerning of teenage palettes in my household and are guaranteed to illicit the warmest of cozy feelings.
I hope these warm recipes will see you through the rest of winter without having to get your soup pot out. Hold on, y’all. Spring is coming soon!