The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors has again partnered with Three Rivers Planning and Development District (TRPDD) to make free assistance available for seniors to update their Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits.
The union of the two is an effort to aid residents in navigating the often difficult prescription plan process. Through part of a nationwide program called SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), trained counselors offer free, unbiased Medicare counseling.
The service is free to anyone who qualifies for Medicare and is offered during the open enrollment which starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.
During open enrollment, any person with a Medicare part D prescription drug plan may search for and enroll in the best and most economical drug plan to begin on Jan. 1. Also, if a Medicare beneficiary does not have a part D drug plan, the beneficiary may enroll in a drug plan during open enrollment and the plan will start Jan. 1. The only time this plan can be changed is during the open enrollment period.
Counselors will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) office at 107 West Wiygul Street in Fulton. Counseling sessions last between 15 to 30 minutes. Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions.
Mask are required in the ICDC building.