Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) student Laura Lee Johnson took first place in the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars’ (VFW) Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest on the post level as well as the district level.
According to their website, each year nearly 64,500 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. All told, Johnson will take home over $4,000 in winnings.
The essay prompt this year was Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?
Johnson told the Times that she believed our country had strayed from the original vision of our forefathers. Johnson added that she believed they envisioned a nation with less federal control, where states had more control over themselves.
Eighteen year-old Johnson is a senior year at IAHS and plans to attend ICC in the fall.. that is, of course, unless her acting career takes off before then.
After attending an audition in Nashville, Tennessee, Johnson was signed by CG Talent Management.
Johnson will travel to Los Angeles, California in August to audition in front of Hollywood agents.
Johnson has participated in her school’s theater program since second grade, including a starting role as Mary Poppins in their 2018 musical production, Mary Poppins, Jr.
Johnson was recently recognized for winning on the local and district level at VFW John Ralph Woods Post 4976. She will be recognized at a dinner gathering in Tupelo later this month where she will have the opportunity to speak publicly about about her essay.