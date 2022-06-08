There are plenty of small family businesses that have grown to become something much bigger. But a small family business growing to become large and internationally known while still maintaining a strong family dynamic? That might be a bit less common.
Tremont Floral Supplies, Inc. first opened in 1965, and since then has grown into one of the foremost names in wholesale artificial floral arrangements. The company is still family-owned, and its employees include old hands well into their third decade with the company as well as second- and even third-generation members of the extended Tremont Floral family.
At the center of it all is the literal, blood-related family that started it all: the Canups. Bobby Canup founded Tremont Floral with his wife Nancy, and now his children B.J. Canup, Dow Canup and April Canup Pittman run their parents' creation and carry on their legacy as an iconic business of Itawamba County.
"We’re experiencing tremendous growth as a company," B.J. said. "It’s made the finances more challenging, finding ways to finance that growth, but we’ve always found a way."
For its impact and ongoing contributions to the community, Tremont Floral was named Itawamba County's 2021 Large Business of the Year by the Itawamba County Development Council and the Board of Supervisors.
"We have lots of people with lots of history," B.J. Canup said. "Our parents were blessed with good teammates around them, and we have been blessed with good teammates."
Tremont Floral began in 1965 in a converted chicken house, with Bobby Canup taking to the road to sell to retailers while Nancy Canup ran the financial side of the business. Bobby and Nancy complemented each other well, with Bobby dreaming big and Nancy keeping him grounded.
"Mom always said Dad was a visionary and that he could dream big," April said, "but she was the one who helped execute it."
In those tough early years, Bobby quickly recognized the need for his business to circumvent the supplier-wholesaler relationship and bring both those roles under one roof – namely, his. The next several years served to build toward that goal, with Bobby making his first business trip to Bangkok, Thailand, in 1971 to meet with suppliers there.
April said business trips overseas were less commonplace decades ago than they are today with a more interconnected world, with her father being ahead of the curve.
"It was a big world back then," she said.
Fast forward to today, and Tremont Floral's offices and assembly facilities in Southeast Asia now feed an expanded business supplying floral arrangements, home décor, candles, lawn and garden supplies, housewares and more to retailers around the country.
Bobby and Nancy ran the company as CEO and CFO through 2003, when Nancy died in a car accident. With her gone and Bobby taking a less active role in Tremont Floral's day-to-day business, their children took on the daunting task of filling the void left by their mother's passing.
"2003 to 2005 was probably the hardest years of my life," B.J. said. "Those were tough years. I had lost a good buyer in the background, had lost my dad, had lost my mom out of the process for a while, so a lot of changes happened during that time period.”
Fortunately for the three siblings, they inherited their parents' business savvy and had learned much over their decades growing up in the family business. And while their father had reduced his role in the company, he continued to provide a solid foundation upon which his children could continue running and improving Tremont Floral.
"Some things I’d wanted to do, Dad said, 'Go ahead.' He gave me his support," B.J. said. "A lot of parents, when they’re in control like that, they don’t want to give their kids that control. But he was always supportive of us.
"He liked the fact that I could give him that respect of going and asking his thought, but he would always let me run point."
Bobby Canup died in 2018, leaving the company in his children's capable hands. Today, Dow oversees the retail side of the business, while B.J. handlsd the majority of the day-to-day and April brought her experience in accounting to overseeing the company's finances. In much the same way that Bobby and Nancy naturally complemented one another in running the business, B.J. and April play to their strengths in running Tremont Floral and the family's other business ventures.
"Even though my sister and I are owners of this company, we both have our roles in our company," B.J. said. There are areas when it comes to finance that I defer to my sister, and there are areas of the management and maybe the buying side that she defers to me.
"We compare a lot of notes to makes sure we’re on the same page, and we may not always agree, but we’ll do that behind closed doors and come to a consolidated decision."
Two years after their father's death, however, the Canups faced yet another daunting crisis.
Like virtually every business, Tremont Floral endured its fair share of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. B.J. and Dow's regular trips to Southeast Asia were put on hold as borders closed and travel became much more restricted to slow the virus' spread. The death toll during the height of the pandemic also created higher demand for floral arrangements for funerals.
“We were fortunate during COVID that the government declared our business an essential business," April said, "so we were able to continue operating on a lower staff.”
But where other businesses saw only a crisis to be managed, the Canups saw opportunity. While many businesses struggled to keep up with the changing economic landscape, Tremont Floral adapted and expanded.
"During COVID times, it was our teammates, our fellow workers, who stepped up and decided what our path was going to be during that time," B.J. said. "We met as a family, we talked about it as a group, we decided how we were going to do it, decided what the rules were going to be, and it didn’t matter what the government said, this is what we were going to do within our work family."
In the wake of the pandemic, Tremont Floral remains a mainstay of Itawamba County. The company's future, B.J. says, is in diversification – of product, material sources and of the variety of customers Tremont Floral serves. While the company remains focused on wholesale rather than direct-to-consumer sales, recent efforts have expanded the wholesale business into regional accounts rather than just individual stores.
"We see a bright future for our company," B.J. said. "The cup’s more than half full."
Through all the changes, at its core, Tremont Floral remains a family business, both in terms of its leadership and its generations of employees from the Tremont community.
"At the end of the day," April said, "we’re always family."
“We go directly to the factory. We think volume equals discount, and we think we’re big enough that we can go and do that.”