Inclement weather made for a short week of softball for the Lady Mustangs fastpitch club, though they were able to squeeze in one quick game against division opponent, Potts Camp, on Monday, winning in lopsided fashion, 17-0, via the run-rule through three innings.
The play-by-play was busy at best, and with several players having breakout performances the best way to recap the affair is to hit the highpoints from the box score. For starters, freshman Ramsey Montgomery pitched all three innings in the circle, faced only the minimum number of batters (9), racking up a perfect game, with eight strikeouts. She also helped her own cause, going two-for-two at the plate with a pair of runs batted in.
Montgomery was not the only offensive sensation in the slugfest, as Lynsey Barber, Hanna Gillean, Lilllianna Cates, and Madison Jones all added two hits apiece, with Jones knocking a triple and tallying a career-high four RBIs.
If five bombers were not enough, the lady of the evening at the plate was freshman Bailey Coker, who went a perfect three-for-three with two runs scored, five RBIs, and a skyscraping walk-off three-run home run that ended the game, and one can only assume, brought in the night's rain from grazing the clouds above.
Maintaining her always humble approach after the game, Coker lauded her team for their hard work rather than bask in the glory of her personal accomplishment.
“I just try to do my best every time I get an opportunity at the plate,” said Coker. “But it’s definitely a team effort, and we’ve been working really hard, so it was great just to get the win. I’m proud to be a Lady Mustang.”
The big win kept Mantachie in the driver's seat in their division standings, and kept them on the collision course with East Union, which has appeared to be their destiny from season's onset. A quick double-header on Monday in Strayhorn will serve as a warm-up for the Lady Mustangs, as the titans of 2A softball will collide on Tuesday and once again on Thursday to likely decide the division's final fate.