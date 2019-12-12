Dorsey girls and Mantachie boys win county tournament
Girls: Dorsey 22, Itawamba 21
Boys: Mantachie 33, Itawamba 29
The girls team from Dorsey Attendance Center and boys team from Mantachie Attendance Center defeated teams from Itawamba Attendance Center to win the county tournament at Fairview Attendance Center. Both games had exciting finishes.
Mantachie High School and Tremont Attendance Center are playing at the New Site Tournament.
Tremont vs. Choctaw County
Boys: Tremont 64, Choctaw County 47
The boys have won three in a row since losing for the first time this season at Smithville. They’ll face another tough opponent, New Site, tomorrow
Girls: Tremont lost to Choctaw County
Mantachie vs. New Site
Boys: New Site 81, Mantachie 54
The Mustangs drew a tough matchup with the one loss Royals in the opening round and will look to get back on track tomorrow against Choctaw County.
Girls: New Site 90, Mantachie 62
The Lady Mustangs couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Lady Royals.
Tomorrow: Tremont’s girls plays Mantachie in the consolation game at 4 p.m. The Mustangs will play Choctaw County following that game in the boys’ consolation game. The game of the night will be the final game of the tournament as the 15-1 Eagles meet the 11-1 Royals. The game will draw a heavy crowd so get there early. If you can’t make it, you can hear the championship game on FM 95.3, the station that carries all of New Site’s games.