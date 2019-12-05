Tremont at the Smithville Tournament
Boys: Tremont 59, Okolona 55
The Tremont Eagles extended their win streak to 12 games with their win tonight in the Smithville Tournament.
Smithvile won as well to set up a clash on undefeated teams in tomorrow night’s championship game.
Girls:
The girls lost to Okolona and will face Smithville in the consolation game tomorrow afternoon.
IAHS at Tishomingo County
Boys: Tishomingo County 45, IAHS 42
The Indians nearly erased a 31-16 halftime deficit but came up just short on the road.
Girls: Tishomingo County 66, IAHS 30
The Lady Indians couldn’t stop Maura Nunley and the Lady Braves in Iuka.
IAHS hosts West Point tomorrow night. Girls varsity tip is at 6 p.m.
Other games tomorrow night:
Mantachie plays at East Webster tomorrow night, and IAHS soccer will play division matches at South Pontotoc tomorrow as well.