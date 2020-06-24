In a similar request to last week’s IAHS scores, The Times is currently seeking several Mantachie High School football scores from over the years to better complete our records. Some of these scores are completely missing, some we know who won but not the score and others may have conflicting numbers that have been found during our research.
The missing games are: 1958 – Baldwyn and Booneville; 1960 – Okolona; 1964 – Mooreville and Hatley; 1969 – Walnut; 1973 – Mooreville; 1978 – Hatley; 1980 Vina and 2011 – East Union.
If you know the outcome of one, or more, of these games please email Abby Loden at abby.loden@joournalinc.com or send The Itawamba County Times a message through Facebook. Readers are also welcome to call it in. The number is (662) 655-2141.