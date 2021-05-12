The 2021 tax deadline for individuals, which was extended earlier this year, is coming due.
In a March press release, the Internal Revenue Service announced that they would be extending the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.
“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in the release.
This postponement applied to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax. Individual taxpayers were also allowed to postpone federal income tax payments, regardless of the amount owed, for the 2020 tax year without penalties or interest. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021.
This extension was automatically granted to individual taxpayers with no form to file or application necessary. Those who require any additional time beyond the original extension can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov.
According to the release, the deadline postponement only applied to individual federal income returns and tax (including tax on self-employment income) payments which would normally come due April 15, 2021. This did not include state tax payments or deposits or payments of any other type of federal tax payments.