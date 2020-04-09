The sports department at The Itawamba County Times has been working on a project for almost a year compiling histories of each of the county’s high school football programs.
We are asking for fans of either school to send in suggestions of what readers think are the top moments in each programs’ history. They can be a team or individual moment for a single game or season.
The list might include both Mantachie’s Derek Jones’ and IAHS’s Ike Chandler’s 2,000 yard rushing seasons.
For Mantachie, your top moment may be when the Mustangs reached the state-semi-finals in 1991, Adam Lindsey’s senior year when he was named Daily Journal Player of the Year or an intense game with longtime 371 rival, Mooreville.
In 1967, when IAHS fielded the first integrated football team in the state may be your favorite moment, their five-straight Tombigbee Conference Championships in the early 1970s or, more recently, their first division championship in 1999.
Both programs have a wealth of moments to choose from. Email yours to abby.loden@journalinc.com or post it in the comments of this story on Facebook to let us know yours.
A fan vote is planned for later this summer to include with the teams' histories.