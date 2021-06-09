The Town of Tremont is set to open its inaugural Farmer’s Market next week.
Mayor Robert Whitehead told The Times the event will kick off on Thursday, June 17.
“We will open at 5 p.m. under the pavilion at First Baptist Church in Tremont,” Whitehead said. “We’ll continue to be open every Thursday at that same time throughout the growing season.”
Items for sale in the farmer’s market must be homegrown and/or homemade. Vendors with handcrafted items, such as wood crafts, are also invited to join. Commercial products will not be allowed.
Whitehead said they hope to have a variety of baked and canned goods as well as homegrown fruits and vegetables.
“This is new for us. We are excited about it and looking forward to seeing both the vendors and customers come out,” he said.
There is no charge to set up. Vendors can call 662-652-3366 to sign up.