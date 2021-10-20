One hundred seventy-eight years- that’s how long God’s Word has been preached from the pulpit of a small church in the heart of Itawamba County. In 1843 a group of believers came together as a community to put down their roots, and Hopewell Baptist Church has been going strong ever since. The church has a long list of past and present staff congregation members who have poured their hearts and souls into the ministry that God has called them. The mission, then as now, is to spread God’s Word throughout the community and to lead others to Christ. From weekly meetings and worship services to revivals and being a mother church to several churches in the area, those in the community that has had the privilege of serving at Hopewell say they have been forever blessed.
Pastor, Bro. Darrell Cooper, and Youth Pastor, Bro. Charles Sanderson, say they currently strive to have, “a traditional faith, with a forward vision.” That forward vision is bringing about new changes to the church, without compromising the mission of the church.
One of the changes occurred in the summer of 2020 Hopewell Baptist Church voted to take part in a program called “Trail Life USA,”, and the church now charters a troop of “Trailmen.” Trail Life USA is a Christ-centered, boy-focused mentoring and discipleship program that partners with local churches to empower men to develop the next generation of character-rich servant leaders through outdoor adventure. Trail Life leader, Brandon Williams, explains the significance of the Troop number. He states, “ Our troop number is MS-2717, and this derives from Proverbs 27:17 which states, “Iron sharpeneth iron, so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” He further explains, “We feel that whether it be a church event or a troop event, we should be working to help sharpen those around us.”
While the newly charted troop may be a new and exciting change, some of the community events have been around for quite some time. “Some of the things we currently have going on are our t-shirt and hoodie fall fundraiser for our youth group, as well as Operation Christmas Child,” said Kayla Sanderson.
“We will be taking part in Operation Christmas Child until the end of October, in hopes of sharing a little joy, as well as the greatest joy, the news of Jesus Christ. We are packing shoeboxes and gathering items to be boxed before sending them out to children across the globe in hopes of sharing the name of Jesus,” Sanderson further explains that the church hosts a Fall Festival or a Trunk-Or-Treat every October, with this year’s event being a combined effort with Hopewell Baptist Church and Greenwood Baptist Church for a community-wide Trunk-Or-Treat. This year’s event will be at Greenwood Baptist Church in the Dorsey area on October 31 at 5:00 pm.
Church members Heather Cooper and Martha Reich added,” We have a few events that come around like clockwork. Every Spring there is a T-shirt fundraiser and every fall there is a T-shirt/hoodie fundraiser, both for the youth. Also, every summer, usually in July, the church hosts a community day for families to come out and enjoy. We usually sell food plates and have snacks and snow cones available for purchase. In addition, we always have water slides and bounce houses for the kids to play on for free. We just enjoy seeing families come out and fellowship together.” Some of the other more sporadic events the church hosts include the following: campfire services, weekend campouts, trips to Cottonplant, Christmas parades, or pumpkin patches, prayer walks in the park, and youth camps. “It really just depends on the month and the time, God has blessed us with mission-minded members, and we just enjoy getting together and fellowshipping together every chance that God allows,” states several from the church staff.
Members of Hopewell Baptist Church say that in its simplest form, a community is a gathering of people. It is a collection of individuals who are united by something, be it their location, ideals, common interests, or the institutions to which they belong. A Community should be one that aims to solve issues and come together for the betterment of the community and its members. We have that in our community, and they say, “It is a great blessing to be part of what God is doing through Hopewell Baptist Church here in Itawamba County”.
Located at 1975 Hopewell Keyes Road in the Dorsey area of Itawamba County, Hopewell Baptist Church meets Sunday mornings at 9:00 A.M. for Sunday School and 10:00 A.M. for Worship Service. The Wednesday Night Youth Service meets at 6:00 P.M. and Trail Life meets every Thursday at 6:30 P.M.