The Tupelo Futbol Club (TFC) has announced a partnership with Fulton to bring travel team competition to the town. The partnership was one of two to be announced by the club. Caledonia will also be partnering with the organization.
There will be two age brackets for teams: boys’ and girls’ U10 and U12 teams. This will provide younger athletes with more in-depth training and competition.
Itawamba AHS soccer head coach Randy Earnest will be the Fulton site director and Caledonia High School soccer head coach Thomas Blake, a native of Fulton and IAHS/ICC/Belhaven soccer alum, will head the Caledonia site.
“Fulton, as a community, is very eager for more soccer,” Earnest said of the city’s growing enthusiasm for the sport.
Earnest spoke with enthusiasm for the partnership between the city and TFC, which should give local players new ways to train and play.
“Partnering with TFC provides our players a place to play locally while getting all the benefits a large club has to offer,” he said.
Tryouts will be held at Fulton City Park on July 20-21. Players should report to the area of the park behind the right field wall of the high school baseball field. Athletes eligible to tryout are any boy are girls born between 2009 and 2012.
The times of tryouts are U10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Those born in 2011 and 2012 will tryout for this team. The U12 team will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. U12 tryouts are for those born in 2009 and 2010.
Athletes must register at http://FORMS.GLE/WRIKE7HRUGEVHHTN9 in order to tryout. This will ensure that they are able to follow guidelines. Anyone having trouble registering is are asked to email Coach Earnest at randyearnest7@gmail.com.