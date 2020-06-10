The Tremont High School Angler team of junior Luke Robinson and sophomore Konnor Rogers, along with Captain Mike “Scooter” Pitts, finished this past season just 2 points out of first place in the Upper Tombigbee Student Angler Tournament trail.
The second place finish qualified them for an invitation to the 11th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in June, where they’ll compete for scholarships and prizes worth more than $3-million.
The Robinson, Rogers and Pitts will seek sponsors to help fund their trip to the World Finals in Wisconsin at the end of June. Anyone who would like to sponsor the team can contact Shaun Rogers at 662-791-1586.