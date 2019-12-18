Tremont Attendance Center recently celebrated 100 years of educating students.
Teachers, students, and parents from both past and present enjoyed a reception in the school’s cafeteria last week. Speakers included Mayor Robert Don Whitehead, Principal Dawn Rogers and Mark Holley.
Whitehead shared memories from his years as an educator. He told the crowd it was a privilege to have a school like Tremont Attendance Center.
“It is an honor and a privilege to have a school and community like Tremont,” he said. “This is a special place and it always will be.”
Several attendees shared their memories during the event. Former student Agnes Wilson sang the fight song from the 1954-57 basketball team.
“’Oh when the Tremont ball team falls in line,’” she sang. “As soon as we would get on the bus and the wheels would start rolling, we’d start singing this song.”
Wilson recalled that two former players from that team were selected as players of the year on the statewide level: Dot Boozer as best guard and Betty Knight Hale as best forward.
Louise Wilson, a fellow member of that team, also attended the event.
Principal Dawn Rogers praised the former leaders and educators that had made the school what it is today.
“We all agree this is a special place and we want it to continue to be,” she said.